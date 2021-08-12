Woman accused of cutting off man's fingertip in southwest Ohio stabbing

Aug. 12—A 34-year-old Dayton woman jailed on $75,000 bond is accused of stabbing a man and cutting off his fingertip last week after he asked whether she was OK.

Brittney A. Thornton was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

She is accused of attacking a 57-year-old Dayton man with a knife around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority, 4 S. Main St., after he touched her shoe and asked whether she was OK, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Thornton walked over to where Morris was standing, pulled a lockblade folding knife out of her pocket and began to attack him with it, the document stated.

The victim suffered the loss of a fingertip, numerous cuts to his hands and stab wounds to his face and head before he took the knife from Thornton and ran away, according to the affidavit.

The victim walked to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Thornton is next due April 16 for a preliminary hearing in Dayton Municipal Court.

She remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since her Friday afternoon arrest, jail records show.