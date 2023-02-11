Woman accused of damaging home with axe, threatening to kill resident, LaGrange police say

A woman was arrested after officials say she attacked someone with an axe.

LaGrange police officials said on Feb. 10 at 4:50 p.m., officers received reports of someone breaking the windows of a home on Hill Street.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Mercedes Vazquez wielding an axe in her right hand and hitting the home’s front door.

According to authorities, officers verbally commanded Vazquez to drop the axe, which she did after turning towards the officers with it.

The investigation revealed that Vazquez hit 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt portion of the axe while threatening to kill him.

It is unclear what prompted the attack.

Vazquez was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and simple assault.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

