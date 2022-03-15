Woman accused in deadly I-25 crash makes first court appearance

Mar. 14—An Albuquerque woman charged with two counts of murder in a March 2 chase and crash that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter has waived her right to a pretrial detention hearing.

Jeannine Jaramillo, 46, still faces a hearing to determine whether she should remain jailed until her trial, the parties agreed Monday in District Court. She also will have a preliminary hearing March 24 on the charges, which stem from allegations she fabricated a story about being kidnapped and then led police on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on Interstate 25.

While Jaramillo avoided the deadly crash that followed, Senior Officer Robert Duran, 43, and veteran firefighter Frank Lovato, 62, died and two other drivers were injured. An officer reported Jaramillo sideswiped another vehicle farther down the highway, disabling the car she had been driving, which had been reported stolen.

Police began to suspect Jaramillo had not been kidnapped when an officer observed she was the only person who got out of the Chevy Malibu police had been pursuing.

She is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, bringing contraband into a jail, making a false report and reckless driving.

Jaramillo, her right arm in a black sling, said almost nothing during Monday's hearing, which was attended mostly by police officers and media members.

If convicted on all counts, she faces a maximum penalty of two life sentences plus 18 years in prison. She remains at the Santa Fe County jail.

Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist said Monday that figure includes a five-year enhancement for being a habitual offender.

Emotional memorial services were held for Duran and Lovato on Saturday in Rio Rancho and Las Vegas, respectively. Both were eulogized as faithful public servants and family men who deeply cared about their communities.

According to court records, Jaramillo has a long criminal record, including a history of stealing vehicles, leading officers on chases and blaming a nonexistent male for making her do it — as she's accused of doing in this case.

The Cibola County Sheriff's Office charged her in two separate cases that included those elements, in September and October, but they were dismissed pending further information.

Court records indicate authorities have since refiled those cases, charging Jaramillo with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicles, aggravated fleeing and drug possession.

Documents filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court indicate New Mexico State Police sought and obtained a search warrant for Jaramillo's Gmail account Friday.

The hope is the account could provide information about who she might have been in contact with during the chase, and beforehand when she is alleged to have convinced a third party to call 911 by telling the person she was being held against her will by a man with a knife, according to an affidavit for the search warrant.

Despite growing evidence Jaramillo was alone in the car at the time of the chase, the search warrant affidavit indicates "she has maintained her original story."