Woman accused in deadly stabbing of Riverside man in 2021 found guilty on all charges

A woman accused of stabbing a man to death in his Riverside home in 2021 has been found guilty, Riverside police announced Thursday.

Sarah Bierma, 38, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of murder, felonious assault, burglary, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Bierma was found guilty on all charges Thursday, a spokesperson for Riverside police said.

She entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in 2021.

The judge ordered an evaluation of her mental competency at the time of the alleged crime.

Kendall Combs, 60, was found dead inside his Riverside home on June 21, 2021.

Previously, Riverside police said their preliminary investigation found that Bierma was a prostitute and Combs was one of her clients. Investigators added the arrangement between the two was unknown.

Combs was found dead by a family member who was concerned when they couldn’t reach him. His body was found inside the kitchen after being stabbed with a pair of scissors, the prosecutor’s office spokesperson said.

The relative reported Combs’ cell phone was missing which led investigators to “ping” it, revealing its location in another part of Riverside. The track led police to Bierma, who was in possession of the phone, the spokesperson said.



