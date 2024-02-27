Woman accused of dog hoarding set for trial

Opening statements are set for Tuesday in the case of a woman accused of hoarding almost 200 dogs in Mercer County.

Karen Plambeck was licensed as a dog breeder running a businesses called Royal Start Collies of KC Ranch when authorities arrested her on animal cruelty charges in 2022. Plambeck pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.

Plambeck and her defense team have filed a motion to block some evidence from being admitted during her trial, according to court records. On Feb. 21, Plambeck and her defense team waived her right to a jury trial, making her case a bench trial.

In a jury trial, the jury makes the decisions. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions.

On Monday, Our Quad Cities News spoke with a former volunteer for an animal rescue about her experiences rescuing the dogs in 2022.

“There was a raid going on, and they needed help pulling dogs out, so I got in my car and went,” Amber Stephenson, a former animal rescue volunteer, said. “I don’t think anybody could have ever been mentally prepared for what we saw. You can see horrible hoarding situations on television, but it will never prepare you for what we saw.”

Stephenson said she is still haunted to this day about what she experienced when recovering the dogs. “It was the smell that hit us first,” Stephenson said. “I still have memories from that smell. I still wake up and think I smell it.”

Stephenson says at the time, the community came together to help find the dogs new homes. “We had people showing up with full trailers,” Stephenson said. “We had kids talking to these scared dogs in the kennel just trying to give them a treat. Those dogs didn’t even know what a treat was.”

Court documents show Plambeck was charged with cruelty to animals back in 2019.

“My question comes to Mercer County and the Department of Agriculture,” Stephenson said. “She had this history, yet why were we not doing yearly inspections like we should have?”

Stephenson says the issue isn’t just in Sherrard, but across the Quad Cities. “Right now in the Quad Cities we are in an animal crisis,” Stephenson said. “All of the shelters are overfilling with animals. Where can we as a community learn to step up and take some ownership and responsibility that this is a crisis in our community.”

Our Quad Cities News will have ongoing coverage of the trial as it continues in Mercer County Court.

