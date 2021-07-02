Woman accused in downtown Santa Fe shooting to remain in jail

Jul. 2—State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered a woman accused in a downtown shooting to remain jailed until the charges against her are resolved.

Kalin Addison, 20, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in a June 23 episode at De Vargas Park that preceded the fatal shooting by police of an armed man who also was suspected in the incident.

Addison is accused of taking a gun from another woman during an altercation. She told police she intended to strike the woman with it but instead fired the weapon and left the woman with a neck wound, court documents said.

"What is notable is that Ms. Addison was not part of the dispute," Ellington said in a hearing Tuesday. "[She] intervened and escalated the confrontation that was ongoing by drawing a firearm. ... Based on her own statement, her intention was to pistol whip the other individual, and during the course of her involvement, she actually shot [the other woman]."

Addison then handed the gun to Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29 of Lamy, who is suspected of firing one more shot at the park before fleeing to Old Santa Fe Trail with the gun in his hand, according to New Mexico State Police.

Santa Fe police Sgt. Bradley Lopez shot and killed him in front of the Loretto Chapel because he refused to drop the weapon, state police said.

Addison's defense attorney, Mark Dickson, argued against her continued incarceration. He noted Addison didn't bring the weapon to the park that day and "did not instigate the fight [but] was only present and responded to what she witnessed happening."

He added she was "on her knees with her hands behind her head" when officers arrived at the park and was cooperative with them.

Dickson has asked the court to have Addison evaluated for competency to stand trial before a preliminary hearing in her case.

Prosecutor John Palomino had filed a motion asking for Addison to be detained without bond, arguing her criminal history includes allegations of two other recent violent acts and that she failed to comply with court conditions for her release, leading to warrants for her arrest.

"This is the third act of violence in four months," said Ellington, who granted the motion.

Addison was arrested in February after police responded to a call from the Food King grocery store on St. Michael's Drive, where she was accused of attempting to steal a bottle of whiskey, according to a criminal complaint.

An assistant store manager said she became angry when he approached her and threw the bottle on the ground. She then began throwing other liquor bottles at the worker, the complaint said, adding she also knocked down a display of Crown Royal as she was being arrested, and officers found a syringe of methamphetamine in her backpack.

She was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of battery, criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. Court records show she failed to appear in court three times in the case, prompting arrest warrants.

Police caught up with her June 10, when she was arrested after being accused of wielding a machete at the Five and Dime General Store on the Plaza.

An employee and another witness told police she was known to shoplift at the store and was asked to leave, a complaint said. She the pulled a machete from her shorts and began threatening people.

She had a small amount of methamphetamine in her pocket at the time, according to the complaint.

A criminal complaint in the downtown shooting said Addison told police she'd been drinking alcohol and using methamphetamine that morning.

Palomino wrote in his motion that Addison had been released from jail the day before the incident.

She had referred to Lino-Gutierrez as her "brother" when speaking to police, according to a criminal complaint. Deputy Chief Paul Joye said Thursday there is no blood relationship between the two.