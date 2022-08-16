Woman Accused Of Drugging And Robbing A Man Of More Than $50,000 In Personal Belongings

Cloe Reynicke, a North Carolina woman who allegedly drugged and robbed a man of more than $50,000 in personal belongings, has been arrested and charged, Complex reports.

The 23-year-old was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada, after she was pulled over for driving with a suspended license. She was charged with one count of grand theft for the alleged robbery which happened back in June in Florida.

According to NBC Miami, the victim, Bobby Scali, told the news outlet that he met Reynicke at a local bar on Las Olas Boulevard. They talked until around 1:30 a.m. when they left the bar and headed to his apartment.

Surveillance footage acquired by police shows the pair holding hands while entering Scali’s building. Two hours later, Reynicke is seen leaving the residence.

Authorities shared the footage on Twitter in June, asking the public to help find the then-unidentified woman in the video.

Do you know this woman? She stole over $52,000 worth of items from the victim's home and #FLPD needs your help identifying her. If you recognize her, please contact Detective Erik Kirtman at 954-828-6070. For more information➡️ https://t.co/qtdQqNbfY1@FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/knwvUxJflC — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 12, 2022

Officers said they believe that while in Scali’s apartment, Reynicke stole $52,000 worth of items, including an iPhone 12 pro, $1,000 in cash, Scali’s wallet and two designer watches.

Scali told NBC Miami he couldn’t remember anything from that night, including going back to his apartment with Reynicke. However, he recalled not being able to feel his legs.

A toxicology report revealed that Scali had multiple drugs in his body, including tranquilizers and a date rape drug called Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB).

Police have yet to confirm whether Reynicke will be extradited to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to face charges.