Woman accused of drunk driving that killed bride on wedding night says her ‘life is over’ in jail call

This undated photo shows Samantha Miller and her groom-to-be Aric Hutchinson (AP)

The woman accused of fatally hitting a South Carolina bride on her wedding night in an alleged drunk driving crash said that her “life was over” in a jailhouse call.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, allegedly crashed her red Toyota Camry into Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson’s golf cart after they left their wedding reception in Folly Beach last month.

The bride, who was still wearing her wedding dress, was killed instantly and the groom was injured in the shocking incident.

“I can’t believe this is my life … and my whole life is going to be over,” she said in a teary call obtained by The Post and Courier.

“Oh my God. I just can’t believe this happened to me.… Why me?… I’m going to be here for years and years and years and years.”

Ms Komoroski’s father told her that she needed to “suck it up” and “get tough” during the call that was made from the Charleston County Jail.

“I want it to be over,” the suspect told him.

Investigators say that Ms Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash and that she was allegedly driving at 65mph on a 25mph road.

The suspect had been working at a Mexican restaurant before the crash and has been charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide.

“I just pray and hope that the judge understands how regretful and remorseful I am and that I’m not a bad person and that I’ll never do anything bad again,” she said in another call.

And in another call, she called the incident a “freak accident

“Obviously, I didn’t mean it to happen. I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn’t mean for any of that to happen,” she said.

A GoFundMe for the couple has raised nearly $730,000 since the accident.