Woman accused of drunkenly crashing into deputy's vehicle sentenced

Jul. 19—A 23-year-old woman arrested after allegedly drunkenly colliding with a parked sheriff's deputy vehicle last winter has earned a suspended five-year sentence for felony negligent vehicular assault.

Judge Heidi Ulbricht handed down the sentence to the state Department of Corrections in Flathead County District Court on July 6. Flores also received credit for 23 days of time served.

Initially maintaining her innocence, the 23-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge in May after striking a deal with prosecutors. As per the terms of the deal, Flores agreed to pay restitution to the deputy and cover the damage to the vehicle, estimated at $37,255.93.

Flores allegedly plowed into the rear of a stationary Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicle while driving a Volvo down Montana 82 about 11:44 p.m., Dec. 12, according to court documents. The deputy, conducting a traffic stop when the collision occurred, suffered injuries, court documents said.

Montana Highway Patrol investigated the crash and found Flores receiving medical care when they arrived on scene. A trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Flores, who allegedly admitted to drinking that night.

During a subsequent interview at Logan Health Medical Center, Flores allegedly reported drinking six alcoholic beverages before the crash. She also apologized, court documents said.

Flores allegedly lacked a valid driver's license and insurance.

Preliminary tests put her blood alcohol concentration at .299, according to court documents.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.