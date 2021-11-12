Woman accused of DUI with 3 kids in car

Nov. 12—A Flathead Valley woman is facing a felony charge after she was accused of driving drunk with her three children in the car.

Megan Rebecca Lester, 36, of Kalispell, is set to be arraigned Nov. 24 for criminal endangerment after an incident on Nov. 5 in Whitefish. She was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center that day and released on her own recognizance Nov. 8.

According to the charging document, a Whitefish police officer responded to a drug store parking lot where he saw a man and three kids standing on the sidewalk near a Toyota with a woman, identified as Lester, in the driver's seat.

The man told the officer he called 911 because he believed his ex-wife was driving drunk with their three children. According to court records, one of the children said to the officer, "she drinks." He said when he spoke to Lester, he thought she sounded drunk while driving with an 11-year-old, 8-year-old and 5-year-old in the car.

The officer noticed Lester allegedly had slurred speech, unsteady movements and appeared drowsy. He also said he saw a partially consumed bottle of what appeared to be alcohol in a brown paper bag on the floorboard.

The officer said Lester said she drove from Kalispell to the drug store with the three kids in the car.

The ex-husband said he asked her to stop at the drug store so he could meet her and then called 911.

The officer said Lester was unsteady on her feet and stumbled backward while he gave her field sobriety tests. He reported an alcohol sample was over the legal limit of 0.08.

Lester's release conditions include not consuming alcohol or entering bars, taverns or casinos.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.