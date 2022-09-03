Woman Accused of Embezzling $6,500 From Toledo Truck Stop Over Four-Month Period

Sep. 3—A woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly embezzling $6,500 from Gee Cee's Truck Stop in Toledo between May and the end of August of this year.

Elizabeth Ann Bordeaux, 43, of Castle Rock, allegedly admitted to stealing the money during interviews with a loss prevention specialist. The truck stop's owner had hired the loss prevention specialist to look into "monetary losses that were occurring," according to court documents.

According to the loss prevention specialist, "(Bordeaux) admitted that she would take $125 per shift in order to pay for legal expenses related to a DUI she had."

When confronted by a deputy with the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Bordeaux reportedly "repeated everything that she had previously told (the loss prevention specialist)."

Bordeaux was arrested and was booked into the Lewis County Jail at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. She has since been charged with one count each of first-degree organized retail theft and second-degree theft.

While Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson asked Judge J. Andrew Toynbee to set Bordeaux's bail at $20,000 on Friday due to Bordeaux's warrant history "and the amount of property that was taken" in the current case, Toynbee opted to set Bordeaux's bail at $5,000.

Defense Attorney Rachael Tiller had argued for Bordeaux's release on unsecured bail, referencing her financial situation and "mitigating circumstances" in the case.

"I can't ignore the fact that there are four cases, very recent cases, that have had warrant activity," said Toynbee, adding that he was concerned about Bordeaux failing to appear in court.

Bordeaux's next scheduled court appearance is a Sept. 15 arraignment hearing.