Woman accused of embezzling from Whitmore Lake business to face trial

ANN ARBOR — A Redford woman accused of embezzling from a Whitmore Lake business has been ordered to stand trial following a court hearing in Washtenaw County District Court.

Kendra Marie Lewis, 42, was bound over for proceedings in circuit court on charges of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of filing a fraudulent tax return, five-year felonies, following a preliminary examination Wednesday before Judge Cedric Simpson, the Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

Simpson modified Lewis’s bond from a $5,000 personal recognizance bond to a $75,000 cash/surety bond, and Lewis was taken into custody, according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office.

Lewis’ next court hearing is a pre-trial conference March 27 in front of Judge Arianne E. Slay.

Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while employed as the office manager of Big Ike’s Roofing Co., 7415 S. Kearney Road, the release says. Lewis embezzled the money by writing checks payable to herself and recording them in the business checkbook ledger as being payable to various business vendors for significantly less amounts.

The owner of the company discovered money was missing when a new office manager was hired, the AG's Office previously said.

The attorney general charged Lewis as a habitual offender, third offense, based on her prior criminal record.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Whitmore Lake business embezzled from trial ahead Redford woman