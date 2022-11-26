Woman accused of endangerment

Nov. 25—An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday night after surveillance video showed she left three children alone in a Chevrolet Tahoe at Lowe's and they caused the Tahoe to crash into another vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an Odessa police officer was investigating a criminal mischief case at Lowe's on 42nd Street around 7:30 p.m. when he learned about the crash and reported it to another officer.

Chelse Rene Roy, 30, admitted she'd left her children, ages 5, 6 and 8 alone in the vehicle so she could "run inside and grab a couple items she needed for moving," the report stated.

Roy also told the officer one of her sons said the other vehicle crashed into them, but the surveillance video showed that five minutes after Roy left the children, there was movement inside the Chevy near the driver's side and the Chevy rolling into the other vehicle, the report stated.

Roy was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of three counts of abandonment/endangerment of a child, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in jail.

She was released Wednesday after posting surety bonds totaling $9,000.