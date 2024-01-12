Woman Accused of Faking Daughter’s Cancer to Collect Money
An Ohio woman was arrested after cops say she admitted to faking her daughter's illnesses to collect money. Police say the woman, Pamela Reed, lied to everyone claiming her daughter was blind in her right eye and suffered from leukemia and seizures. Reed even created a Facebook page, asking for donations with a tribute to her daughter’s medical triumphs and setbacks. The case reminds many of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story. Inside Edition’s Les Trent has more.