Woman accused in fatal chase had life headed in the wrong direction

Mar. 20—Petty property crimes, dirty drug tests, repeated failures to appear in court and probation violations.

Public records on Jeannine June Jaramillo depict a downward life trajectory in recent years, with short stays in jail and rehabilitation programs, but no meaningful intervention. Her story is one of diminishing opportunities, deepening addiction and the commission of increasingly serious crimes, records show.

Jaramillo, 46, a mother of at least three children, now stands accused of killing a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter.

Authorities say she feigned her own kidnapping and prompted a high-speed, wrong-way chase on Interstate 25 that ended in a deadly crash. While Jaramillo avoided a major collision in the stolen Chevy Malibu she was driving, police and court records say, an officer pursuing her struck the firefighter's pickup head on, killing both, near the Old Pecos Trail exit.

It's unclear how Jaramillo, an Albuquerque resident, came to be at the apartment complex off South St. Francis Drive — where police say the incident began when she told a person in the parking lot she was being kidnapped — or why she was driving a car that had been reported stolen in Las Vegas, N.M. While she has gained notoriety since the incident, not much is known about Jaramillo except what can be gleaned from court documents.

Jaramillo's daughter declined to speak about her. "Absolutely not," the woman said when reached by phone last week.

Attempts to reach other family members — including Jaramillo's sons, mother and ex-husband — were unsuccessful. Her attorney, Richard Pugh, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Jaramillo's Facebook accounts — she has about half a dozen — show only glimpses of her personal life. She lists Albuquerque High School as her alma mater. The school didn't return calls seeking confirmation of whether she was a graduate.

Jaramillo poses in Facebook photos with an electric guitar or wearing Dallas Cowboys attire, or both.

"I AM ALOT TO HANDLE," she wrote in one post. "#1 HUSTLER."

"I am looking towards a better life," she wrote in another. "I'm looking for a good man who's sober."

In March 2018, Jaramillo wrote, "I love my kids with all my heart."

Quiet young life, escalating troubles

Jaramillo gave birth to her first child when she was 17.

The boy was born in January 1993, court records show. She had another child, a girl, in 1996. Three years later, she filed for divorce from her children's father. The case eventually was closed, but she filed again and was granted a divorce in 2003.

As a young mother, Jaramillo stayed out of trouble, records show. She had just one criminal charge in her first few decades of life: a shoplifting count in 2005, when she was accused of stealing merchandise from a Raley's supermarket in Albuquerque. She pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence of 364 days of unsupervised probation.

Her second shoplifting count came eight years later. She was suspected of strolling out of a Walmart store in 2013 without paying for $418 worth of goods in her cart.

By then, her life had taken a turn for the worse.

She was using methamphetamine, according to online court records. She violated the conditions of her release from jail before her trial by testing positive for the drug, failed to complete eight hours of community service and failed to appear for court hearings.

When prosecutors decided to take her to trial, however, their key witness failed to appear.

In January 2014, Jaramillo was charged with her first felonies — three counts of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles — after an Albuquerque police officer reported he had seen her get out of a stolen vehicle in a driveway of the South Valley home she shared with her children; he discovered four stolen motorcycles in the living room.

Court records indicate Jaramillo had three children by then: her eldest son, Arturo Barrios, who had just turned 21 and also was charged in the case; her 16-year-old daughter; and a 3-year-old son.

Barrios told police his mother was just holding the vehicles for a friend, according to court records.

He agreed it seemed "fishy" and admitted he suspected the vehicles might be stolen, but he told police the friend had offered to let his mother keep one of the motorcycles if she stored them at her house temporarily.

Barrios' defense attorney asked the court to suppress all the evidence in the case, arguing it was gathered during a warrantless search. As a result, Barrios' case was dismissed, court records show.

The same argument failed in Jaramillo's case. And, as the case was pending, she continued picking up new charges so quickly they began to overlap one another in the court system. Records indicate she also might have lost custody of her minor children to the state Children, Youth and Families Department after the incident.

In 2015, she was accused of stealing from a JCPenney store and was charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer — her only charge alleging a violent crime prior to her current murder case — after a dramatic encounter with a police officer at a gas station where she was reportedly caught gassing up a stolen Ford Ranger.

Confronted by a Bernalillo County sheriff's deputy, she returned the nozzle to the pump, jumped in the truck and tried to drive away, a criminal complaint says. The deputy reported he grabbed her shirt just as the truck lurched forward and then stalled. His radio had become unclipped from his shirt and was stuck in the truck, the deputy wrote, so he began punching Jaramillo in the head.

Even then, he wrote, she continued attempting to flee until he reached inside the truck, opened the door and dragged her to the ground.

Later in 2015, Jaramillo agreed to a global plea deal that settled several of the cases against her. She pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, auto burglary, shoplifting and aggravated battery on a peace officer. The agreement called for her to receive a prison sentence of 1 1/2 years, all of which was to be suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation.

'Pattern of deceit and manipulation'

She didn't do well on probation, court records show; within months, her probation officer was recommending her probation be revoked.

In one incident, she was accused of stealing large containers of syrup and chocolate from a Starbucks at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder casino resort near Pojoaque. Her probation officer wrote in a report Jaramillo claimed to know nothing about the incident and blamed memory problems.

"While it may in fact be the case that offender has a cognitive issue that causes memory problems," the officer wrote in the report, "she is highly functioning and savvy enough to be able to feign it in a manipulative manner when it serves her personal interests. ... Offender requires a higher level of supervision."

Jaramillo also was suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart.

Her probation was revoked in February 2016.

She was arrested and then released into inpatient treatment at Four Winds Behavioral Health in Rio Rancho, court records show; she spent 90 days there.

Her probation violations continued after her release, even as she claimed to be trying to regain custody of her children, records show.

Sometimes she took extreme measures to avoid her probation officers. Documents say she went to hospital emergency rooms with inflated complaints to justify her failures to appear and report.

"Jeannine Jaramillo has demonstrated a pattern of deceit and manipulation," probation officer Nadine Salazar-Ulibarri wrote in a July 2017 report, and "is not above going to hospital multiple times to circumvent probation ... which is very costly and is a further abuse of the system, which she seems to have mastered."

Salazar-Ulibarri requested Jaramillo's probation be revoked and that she be sent to prison.

However, court records show, Jaramillo was given an unsatisfactory discharge from probation and released on her own recognizance the next day.

She received some traffic tickets in the following few years but avoided criminal charges, and she successfully fought an eviction by a property management company trying to oust her for nonpayment. She argued her rent was 100 percent subsidized by a Bernalillo County housing program and that government officials had failed to cover her housing costs.

Jaramillo's criminal activity resumed in 2021, court records show. She had two encounters with the Cibola County Sheriffs Office, in September and October, in which she is accused of stealing vehicles and leading officers on high-speed chases.

In each incident, deputies reported, she blamed a man for forcing her to commit the crimes, but no such man could be found.

Prosecutors initially dismissed both cases for further investigation, but charges have since been refiled.

Charges also have mounted against Jaramillo in the similar but fatal Santa Fe case.

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, she faces two counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, bringing contraband into a jail, making a false report and reckless driving.

Authorities say she was found with methamphetamine hidden in a body cavity when she was booked into jail.

Jaramillo told police she'd been the victim of domestic violence just before the chase, according to court documents. A man had struck her in the head, knocking her out, she said. When she regained consciousness, she said, the man "was pouring gas on her, and she was afraid he was going to light her on fire."

Jaramillo told police the man was armed with knives and a handgun and made her drive the Malibu.

Despite growing evidence Jaramillo was alone in the car at the time of the chase, a search warrant affidavit indicates "she has maintained her original story."