Jan. 28—GOSHEN — A woman suspected of setting a house fire that killed two people claims she was nearly 2 miles away when the blaze started.

Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder after she allegedly started a fire at 1824 Oakland Ave. that claimed the lives of a man and a child. The May 23 fire caused the deaths of 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch.