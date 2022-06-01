Woman accused in fatal overdose

Jun. 1—MERCER — A common pleas court judge sentenced a woman, who had been accused of selling two people drugs that caused their fatal overdoses, on lesser charges after her attorney unsuccessfully tried to withdraw her guilty plea.

Patricia Ann Conner, 53, of 1155 Cedar Ave., Sharon, had pleaded guilty May 9 to criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to distribute.

Conner had originally been charged with two counts of drug delivery resulting in the deaths of Benjamin James Pokorney and Melissa Duncan, who were found dead Nov. 2 on the property of 7163 E. State St., Jefferson Township, within an hour of each other.

President Judge Daniel P. Wallace sentenced Conner to 30 to 60 months in state prison, followed by 10 years probation. She was given credit for time already served in Mercer County Jail.

Before the sentence was passed down, Pokorney's mother, Susan Pokorney, spoke to the judge.

"I would like to stop this crime from happening to another family," Susan Pokorney said. "I will try to help the substance abuse problem."

She said her son was a "darling boy" who was third in his class, and volunteered and helped people.

Susan asked the judge to sentence Conner to the maximum amount of time possible.

Wallace said he could sentence Conner within the guidelines of the law, but not to the maximum, which was 16 years on the count of possession with intent to deliver.

He said that he would sentence her to the maximum that the guidelines would allow, the 30 to 60 months, but followed by a lengthy probation sentence, so she would be under supervision for a long period. The judge said if she were to be arrested for another crime after she got out, she would be subject to the maximum in his court.

Defense attorney David Wenger spoke on Conner's behalf, arguing that Conner's actions did not cause the death of two people. Wenger also said that Conner expected to be let out of jail on the day of her sentencing.

Wallace admonished Wenger, stating that he would not allow the defense to try the case at sentencing, and that he did not remember saying that Conner's sentence would be that light.

Wenger asked for a moment to speak with his client, and when he returned he said Conner would like to withdraw her plea.

Wallace said he was going to sentence her anyway, and that she could petition to withdraw the plea afterward.

Details of the case include Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati reporting that Pokorney and Duncan died as a direct result of the toxic effects of fentanyl. Both had potentially lethal doses — more than 31 ng/mL — of fentanyl in their systems.

A review of Pokorney's phone showed that he was at a residence in the 600 block of Emerson Avenue in Farrell at 6:45 p.m., Conner's former residence. Communication between Conner and Pokorney related to Pokorney buying the narcotics from her, police said.

Conner was accused of selling fewer than 10 Roxicodone pills. She allegedly got the pills from another source Nov. 1 and told detectives she did not realize they contained fentanyl.

