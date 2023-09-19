Woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend in ‘game’ of pointing guns, record says

A Naples woman and her boyfriend were playing a “game” where they pointed guns at each other when he was shot in the face, according to an arrest warrant. He died a few days later.

Brittany Brothers, 26, of Naples, was arrested in Collier County on Friday on a warrant in connection with the deadly shooting of her boyfriend about a year ago in Hollywood, court records show. She faces one count of manslaughter with a firearm and has since been released from the Broward County jail after posting bail.

Brothers’ arrest warrant dated Aug. 31 said the shooting happened on Sept. 2, 2022. A woman called Hollywood Police, reporting her boyfriend was shot and said she “had money and would pay anything for her boyfriend to be OK.”

Officers found the man lying on the floor at the residence with Brothers holding his head, the warrant said. She refused to leave the apartment, and officers had to remove her. Her boyfriend was not responding when they tried to give medical help.

Hollywood Fire Rescue took the man to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition, and he died on Sept. 6, 2022, the warrant said. His name is redacted in the warrant.

Brothers willingly talked to investigators at the police department and “made comments implicating herself as the reason” her boyfriend was shot, the warrant said.

“Brothers stated, ‘Damn what did I do?'” and said that her boyfriend “would hate her for what happened,” according to the warrant. Brothers did not admit to the shooting in her interview “but alluded that he would hate her because his face was injured and that she hoped he would forgive her.”

She said she and her boyfriend both owned guns, according to the warrant, and would play a “game” of pointing them at each other. Officers found four guns in the home when they searched it.

Brothers was sitting on the bed while her boyfriend was standing at the end, leaning against a dresser and holding his gun. The victim pulled the trigger and said “this b—- almost went off,” according to the warrant.

“She knew not to play with guns and stated she should not have played back, because ‘this should never have happened,'” the warrant said. Brothers talked to her mother on the phone after her interview with police and apologized.

“I know that we aren’t supposed to play with guns,” Brothers told her mother, according to the warrant. While officers collected her DNA and accessed her cell phone, she told them she wished she could undo what happened.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office lab report said a spent shell casing found at the residence was from Brothers’ gun, the warrant said.

Brothers has been placed on electronic monitoring as a condition of her release and is not to own or possess any firearms, weapons or ammunition, court records show.