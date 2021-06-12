Woman accused of fatally shooting her husband

An Oklahoma woman has been arrested in connection with the February shooting death of her husband, officials said.

Katie Lee, 38, is accused of shooting her husband, James Lee, once in the chest on Feb. 1, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody this week on a charge of first-degree murder, jail records show.

Investigators became suspicious after they said Lee’s account of the incident changed.

“She told multiple stories,” ranging from the gun going off by itself to a case of self-defense when her husband become violent, Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer told NBC affiliate KFOR of Oklahoma City.

Image: Katie Lee (KFOR)

Officials said Lee also moved the security cameras in the home and hid a DVR containing the footage, which was found in a laundry basket. The footage, according to investigators, showed a flash from the gunshot but did not show her husband attacking her.

“You can see where the gun goes off based on where she’s standing and where he’s standing, and there was no threat at that time or any time during that night,” Palmer told KFOR.

Lee then coerced her 18-year-old son into helping her hide the gun, according to authorities, who added that teen threw it into a pond.

Investigators later found the gun, and the District Attorney will decide whether the son will face charges.

It was not clear Saturday if Lee had an attorney.