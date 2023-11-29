Woman accused of firing shots at another driver on I-75 in Harrison Twp.

A woman is facing charges after being accused of firing gunshots at another on Interstate 75 last week.

Amanda Ray, 34, has been charged with three felonies including felonious assault of a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to online court records.

News Center 7 previously reported that state troopers and deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 75 at State Route 4 at around 5:45 a.m. on November 24 initially for a report of shots fired.

A female driving a red sedan had shot at another driver, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A driver of the victim used her cell phone to capture video of the incident, an affidavit and statement of facts said.

The victim also identified the license plate and picked Ray out of a photo lineup.

She is not in custody and her next court date is scheduled for December 5.

