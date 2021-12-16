Woman accused of giving boyfriend ‘just enough’ poison to shut him up, Florida cops say

A 54-year-old Florida woman is accused of giving her boyfriend “just enough” poison to shut him up, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and media outlets said.

Deputies responded on Dec. 7 to a home in Jacksonville after Alvis Parrish called authorities to report that she had spiked her boyfriend’s lemonade with Seroquel, a medication used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar and depression, WTLV-WJXX reported.

Parrish then called law enforcement “so he wouldn’t die,” according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

Deputies found Parrish sitting on a front porch saying she poisoned her boyfriend of nine years because “he wouldn’t shut up,” WTLV-WJXX reported.

The police report said that a bottle of lemonade was found “with a powdery substance at the bottom,” according to WBTV.

Parrish’s boyfriend told a deputy that “the lemonade tasted funny” but didn’t know why she would give him a medicine he doesn’t take, the AP reported. The deputy said he seemed “extremely lethargic” and had trouble questioning him “because he kept complaining about how tired he was.”

Deputies said the boyfriend resisted going to a hospital, but was later taken to an emergency room “after he collapsed to the floor,” according to the news agency.

Parrish is facing charges of poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or injure a person, WBTV reported.

She told deputies, “Do whatever you want but if you don’t take me I will kill him,” WTLV-WJXX reported.

Parrish is set to appear in court on Dec. 29, according to WBTV.

McClatchy News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 16 and was awaiting a response.

He laced wife’s ice cream with fatal dose of pills, WA officials say. Now he faces prison

Johnson County man with COVID petitions court after doctors refuse to give him ivermectin

SC knew about poisoned water for 16 years but only recently fined Pee Dee company