A woman accused a Hamilton County magistrate of misconduct. He was fired, then he sued her

Four years ago, a magistrate in Hamilton County’s domestic relations court was fired over his conduct involving a woman who had a case before him.

It turns out the accusations against Stuart Newberry were more explosive than what officials made public at the time or what was later described in a complaint filed by the state attorney discipline board.

Newberry’s conduct, according to the woman, included showing her a photo on his cellphone of another woman exposing her breasts. Newberry also used her phone, she said, to take photos of her – while in his chambers – with her skirt pulled up.

Other allegations of inappropriate contact between Newberry and the woman were made public: The two met outside the courthouse to smoke cigarettes; they once had lunch together, which documents say Newberry paid for; and they met in his office.

All that happened while Newberry was handling a case involving a protection order the woman had filed against a former boyfriend.

Then two months after being fired in December 2017, Newberry sued her for defamation, malicious prosecution and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

That 2018 lawsuit is still pending in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, and this week the woman's attorneys asked a judge to throw it out and rule in favor of her counterclaim.

In the documents filed this week, her attorneys, Al Gerhardstein and Rebecca Salley, said Newberry sued her “to seek retribution and presumably to intimidate her into not participating in the discipline proceedings.”

Her counterclaim alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Gerhardstein told The Enquirer: “I am doing all I can to secure the dignity and respect (my client) deserves by holding former magistrate Newberry accountable for his retaliatory lawsuit.”

'Attempt to capitalize on the Me-Too movement'

Also this week, Newberry’s attorneys asked a judge to grant their own motion for summary judgement, saying Newberry lost his job because of “false allegations.” They accuse the woman of a “nefarious attempt to capitalize on the ‘Me-Too’ movement.”

A reasonable jury, they say, could only find that if she hadn’t made a “false report of Mr. Newberry taking pictures of her in his chambers, he would still be employed.”

In a statement, Newberry’s attorneys Stephen Imm and Matthew Okiishi said: “Stuart Newberry is an honorable man who served his country at great personal sacrifice in Vietnam, and who served the legal profession for decades as an attorney and magistrate. The allegations made by (the woman) have greatly wronged him, and we look forward to his complete vindication in this case.”

The woman filed her protection order in April 2017. At a court hearing regarding that order, court documents say Newberry directed her take his business card. According to her, Newberry had written his personal cellphone number on the back. Newberry’s attorneys say in court documents that there is no evidence of this.

At a later hearing, documents say they engaged in “small talk,” and Newberry shook the woman's hand, commenting on how her hands were cold. The documents also say they discussed how her fingernail polish changes color, depending on the temperature.

There was another hearing in May 2017 that was not recorded, according to court documents, despite that being standard practice. And in the days that followed, Newberry allowed her to sit in during proceedings in his courtroom.

Meeting in magistrate's chambers

The woman says the meeting in Newberry’s chambers happened in May 2017. Neither side denies that they met in Newberry’s chambers, although Newberry denies taking photos of her or showing her the explicit photo.

Newberry’s attorneys note that the photos of the woman in Newberry’s chambers – which apparently were found on her phone – were never sent to him.

And, they say in court documents, Newberry never asked her to send them to him.

According to the discipline board, investigators did find a photo on Newberry’s phone of another woman exposing her breasts. The woman he is suing was able to describe the shirt the other woman wore and that the background “included the hot tub in Newberry’s home,” the discipline board said.

That would indicate she had seen it, according to her attorneys.

Her attorneys say in court documents that Newberry didn’t defend against being fired, and he resigned from practicing law as the discipline board’s investigation was pending.

They say the woman has been “living in constant fear” since the lawsuit was filed.

“In a culture that already makes coming forward difficult,” they say, “allowing an accused individual…to bring a civil lawsuit for damages against a woman who reported his sexual misconduct to authorities would set an incredibly dangerous precedent.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: A Hamilton County magistrate fired for misconduct is suing his accuser