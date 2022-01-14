Woman accused of harassing Georgetown police chief held in custody

Jan. 14—NEWBURYPORT — A Georgetown woman charged with harassing that town's police chief was ordered held in custody Thursday after a judge ruled she violated conditions of her release.

Michele Velleman, 50, of Elm Street was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial.

Velleman was arraigned in Haverhill District Court in June 2020 on four counts of threatening, witness intimidation, stalking and making annoying phone calls. The case was transferred to Newburyport District Court to avoid a conflict of interest.

She was released without bail but ordered not to post on social media and not to call 911 except for a legitimate emergency.

At a later court date, she was ordered not to contact, directly or indirectly, Essex County prosecutor Gabrielle Foote Clark after the prosecutor said Velleman left 13 "aggressive, inappropriate and escalating" voice messages on Foote Clark's office phone last fall.

While also facing criminal charges, Velleman was served with a restraining order by Cudmore that orders her to have no contact with him.

Since Velleman's arraignment, there have been at least two motions filed by Essex County prosecutors to revoke her release for failing to meet court-appointed requirements. Both motions were denied by a judge.

A third motion, filed Wednesday by Foote Clark, claimed Velleman made false statements related to the case that also violated conditions of her release. That motion was granted Thursday and Velleman was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Velleman argued that the restraining order against her was invalid due to what she called discrepancies in the order she received. During her argument, she used language and terms that Foote Clark later used as evidence during her motion to detain Velleman and make her undergo a mental health evaluation.

Velleman is due back in court Feb. 1.

In November, Velleman filed a motion to dismiss the charges against her. Her motion was denied by Judge William Martin.

Story continues

In April 2020, Cudmore alerted state police that for more than 2 1/2 years, Velleman allegedly had been harassing and making threatening statements to him, his wife and family.

The alleged harassment began in response to Cudmore's investigation of her claims that her ex-boyfriend, a then-Georgetown police detective, was harassing and abusing her.

Cudmore stated that Velleman, using several different names, posted "thousands" of social media links on Facebook and three YouTube videos containing what he called "inaccurate information, lies and fabricated material concerning her disdain for me, my family and the Georgetown Police Department."

Among the social media posts were claims that Cudmore "killed three squirrels" and posted them on the door of a selectman's house and that the entire department was covering up what she called the "chief's criminal acts as they are criminals as well," according to Cudmore's report to state police.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.