Woman accused of having sex with inmate in Augusta State Medical Prison operating room

A surgical technician at the Augusta State Medical Prison was arrested after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an inmate in an operating room.

Faatimah Kadija Maddox, 30, of Augusta, is charged with felony sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to an arrest warrant.

She was awarded an $8,450 bond, according to jail records.

On May 1, Maddox had sex with the inmate who is "not her spouse," according to the warrant.

The incident report is not available for release, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Records Division.

