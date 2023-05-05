Woman accused of helping brother in jailbreak expected in court Friday. What to know.

The sister of an “extremely dangerous” man who escaped from a Virginia jail on Sunday will appear in federal court on Friday afternoon.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo, the sister of Alder Marin Sotelo, has been accused of assisting her brother in his escape from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia. In August, Alder Marin Sotelo and his brother, Arturo Marin Sotelo, were charged with murder in the death of Wake County Sheriff’s. Deputy Ned Byrd.

According to federal court documents obtained by The News & Observer, Adriana Marin Sotelo allegedly paid someone $2,500 to leave a getaway car in the jail parking lot for Alder Marin Sotelo.

On Tuesday, Adriana Marin Sotelo was arrested and will appear in federal court in Greensboro on Friday afternoon. Court documents show she will be represented by a public defender.

Alder was captured on Thursday, but the FBI said they have not yet located the 2003 red Ford Mustang Adriana allegedly provided Alder.

Timeline: The hunt for the fugitive accused of murdering Wake deputy, from escape to arrest

Alder Marin Sotelo ’s arrest, escape, capture

Marin Sotelo and his brother Arturo were charged with murder after Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the department, was shot multiple times in a rural area near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads on Aug. 11. Byrd’s canine partner, Sasha, was still in his unmarked SUV.

After leading authorities on a chase for multiple days, both brothers were arrested.

Soon after, Alder Marin Sotelo pleaded guilty to federal gun charges, for which he was being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia.

He escaped from the jail on April 30, around 1:18 a.m., according to surveillance video.

After his escape, the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service offered a $70,000 reward for information leading to his capture and conviction.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, the FBI announced Alder Marin Sotelo had been taken into custody by Mexican authorities in the state of Guerrero, more than 2,300 miles away from Raleigh.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe, in a statement, said state and federal authorities will begin the process of working with the Mexican government to extradite him.

We will continue to update this story with news from the courtroom throughout the day.