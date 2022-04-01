Woman accused in high-speed chase resulting in 5-year-old’s death in Jacksonville identified

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl and leading police on a high-speed chase, resulting in the child’s death, as Pamela Cabrera.

Action News Jax has confirmed that the 5-year-old was Cabrera’s daughter.

JSO jail records show the 32-year-old Jacksonville woman was booked into the Duval County jail at 1:41 a.m. Friday. Records also show she faces charges of vehicular homicide of a human being, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement at a high speed, and two battery charges.

Police said they received a call Thursday evening about a reported kidnapping in progress in the area of Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

While officers were headed to the Northside after receiving the call, an officer in the area came across Cabrera’s vehicle at a traffic light and tried to approach.

The woman saw the officer and sped off, according to JSO, and a police pursuit began.

JSO said several officers followed her vehicle for approximately 30 miles from Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, then Interstate 95 South, proceeding through Jacksonville over the Fuller Warren Bridge, before ending at I-95 South and 9B.

Police said they reached speeds up to 90 mph during the chase on I-95.

STORY: JSO: 5-year-old dead after high-speed chase ends at pond, her alleged kidnapper was armed with knife

The high-speed chase ended when officers said Cabrera attempted to exit 9B and drove off the ramp into a pond.

Several officers immediately took off their gear and jumped into the pond and captured the woman, but did not see her child.

A dive team and crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department worked together to search for the girl, who was ultimately found dead outside of the vehicle at the bottom of the retention pond, JSO said.

Cabrera is expected to appear before a judge Friday at 1 p.m.

Action News Jax took a look at Cabrera’s criminal history. Court documents show that she was arrested in Hillsborough County in 2020 for battery and spitting on a police officer.

Story continues

Another court document filed in Sept. 2020 stated that Cabrera is mentally ill and suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The document indicates that the Florida Department of Children and Families removed the child from Cabrera’s care in April 2020 because “she was not fit to take care” of her. The girl was placed in her aunt’s care.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories