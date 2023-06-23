Woman accused of hitting, killing boy, 6, in Glen Hazel will face trial for vehicular homicide

The woman accused of hitting and killing a 6-year-old boy in a Pittsburgh neighborhood in 2022 will go to trial for vehicular homicide.

Channel 11 News was there Rhonda Wood, 63, left the courtroom after finding out that she will go to trial for several charges after allegedly hitting and killing Jamel Austin, 6, last summer.

“A 6-year-old was taken. My grandson was taken I will never have that back, said Dashieba Wilder, Austin’s grandmother.

On July 26, while riding on his bike just after 8 p.m. on Johnston Avenue in the Glen Hazel area, Austin was struck and killed by an SUV.

On Friday, in court her attorney argued she wasn’t at fault, explaining that Austin was hit 47 feet after the stop sign and that he darted into the street.

Her attorney said she didn’t see him and accidentally hit the child but says she waited and even cradled him until responders arrived

Prosecutors paint a different picture.

Prosecutors said Wood never stopped at the stop sign. A witness testified she yielded but did not completely stop. They also said she was on a call and distracted.

Further complicating the case, is that Wood’s car didn’t record her speed, so it’s unclear just how fast she was going. The posted speed limit is 25 mph.

Investigators can’t tell if she was using a hands-free car system.

Despite unanswered questions, a judge decided to hold all charges against Wood. A relief for Austin’s family, who says they want justice.

“I know it was a horrible accident, but you can’t get off as saying it was okay because it wasn’t. You were malice, you don’t kill someone at 25 miles per hour,” Wilder said.

Wood left the courtroom surrounded by family and her attorney had no comment. But in court, he said, “Not every accident is criminal.”

The case will now go to trial.

