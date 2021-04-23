Woman accused of hitting man in head with lamp

Apr. 23—ASHLAND — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday after being struck in the head with a lamp, according to court records.

Ashland Police said it went down around 1:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Motel in the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The victim told officers he and 42-year-old Alisha Rice had been arguing when she picked up a lamp and broke it over his head, according to a criminal citation.

The victim was taken to King's Daughter Medical Center for treatment to a cut on his head and under his eye, records show.

Rice told police the victim had hit her in the face, although officers saw no evidence that occurred, according to court records.

The suspect also said she "hasn't had her pills today," according to the citation.

Rice has been charged with second-degree assault, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison. She is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com