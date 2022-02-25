Woman accused of hitting Montgomery County deputy with car charged

Feb. 24—A woman accused of hitting a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy with a car earlier this week is facing multiple charges.

Brooklynn Dantrea Frazier, 24, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The failure to comply charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Sheriff Rob Streck said that deputy Michael Profitt was hit with enough force that his radio was lodged in the sedan's windshield. He was released from Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday. The 25-year-old did not break any bones, but had multiple lacerations, abrasions and road rash when he was struck, Streck said.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said the community is very lucky the deputy wasn't killed as a result. Additional charges are being considered as the investigation continues.

"That deputy who's out there protecting us, you can't take that lightly," Heck said. "Some people take it for granted...He's the one that was facing life or death when that vehicle charged at him and hit him and flipped him on the hood. We just can't imagine what that's like."

The deputy shot at Frazier and hit her twice in the arm, Streck said Wednesday. She was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident started around 8 p.m. after deputies were called to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road on a report of a stolen vehicle, Streck said. Once locating the vehicle, deputies initiated a traffic stop.

"The defendant, Brooklynn Frazier, attempted to reverse away from the stop, but then [accelerated] forward," read court documents.

Profitt was reportedly outside his cruiser issuing commands at Frazier.

"Frazier disregarded those commands. Frazier drove her vehicle at Profitt, striking him and tossing him into the [windshield] of her vehicle," the affidavit read.

Profitt fired two rounds at Frazier and she then fled the scene, according to court records.

Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police assisted the sheriff's office while some deputies stayed at the scene to help the injured deputy. Officers found the car and chased it to northbound Interstate 75 until it stopped near mile marker 66 in Miami County.

The pursuit lasted eight minutes and the suspect vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour at times, Streck said.

The sheriff said there's been a problem recently with stolen vehicles and suspects running from law enforcement.

"For an individual to get shot, for one of my deputies to get run over because of a stolen vehicle is just ridiculous, and we have to figure out what to try to slow some of this stuff down," Streck said.

The Dayton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation on Dixie Drive and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the part of the investigation on I-75, Streck said. The sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation into procedures after the criminal investigation concludes.