Woman accused of hitting Montgomery County deputy with car sentenced

May 26—A Columbus woman who pleaded guilty to felonious assault after she reportedly hit a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy with a car has been sentenced.

Brooklynn Frazier, 24, of Columbus, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

In February, deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a suspected stolen car near North Dixie Drive and Stop Eight Road in Harrison Twp. Deputy Michael Profitt was outside his cruiser when Frazier reversed the car and then drove forward, hitting the deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

Profitt had multiple lacerations, abrasions and road rash, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Steck said. The deputy shot Frazier twice in the arm before she drove away.

Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police responded to assist the sheriff's office. Officers chased the car to Interstate 75 north until it reportedly stopped in Miami County.

The pursuit lasted eight minutes and speeds reached 100 miles per hour at times, Streck said.

Frazier was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Profitt was released from the hospital the next day, according to the prosecutor's office.

Frazier was indicted on two counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. On May 12, she pleaded guilty to once count of felonious assault of a peace officer and the remaining charges were dismissed.