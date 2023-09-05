Woman accused of hitting Oronoco fire station while driving impaired

Sep. 5—ORONOCO — A 37-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Sunday night, Sept. 3, after she allegedly hit the Oronoco fire station with her vehicle while she was under the influence, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

Deputies responded to the fire station on 62nd Street Northwest around 10 p.m. where witnesses told them the woman had been drinking and smoking marijuana all day on the lake. Witnesses told law enforcement that the woman had repeatedly driven into the ditch as she drove home and could not navigate a turn before she hit the station.

Minimal damage was reported to the fire station garage door and to the woman's vehicle.

She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital — Saint Marys where she was cleared by medical personnel before she was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The woman blew a 0.10 on a preliminary breath test. Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.