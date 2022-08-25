Woman accused of hitting parked cars while leaving concert at Star Lake appears in court

A woman accused of leading police on a chase through the Pavilion at Star Lake parking lot after a Kid Rock concert earlier this month appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Viewer video shows the end of the chase, when Manasha Bradley’s SUV got stuck in mud, after police say her erratic driving put many lives at risk.

“She was in a state of panic; she had a mob basically attacking the car,” said Chris Blackwell, her defense attorney. “So she got out of line, drove over some cones, tried to get away.”

Many of those victims waited outside the Burgettstown magistrate today, including multiple police officers, ready to testify.

Blackwell said Bradley’s vehicle hit someone’s car while exiting the show and that man became angry, smashing out her passenger side window, and she sped off out of pure fear.

“Unfortunate incident, she hit a car, a group of people chased after her they threw beer cans at the car, they smashed her passenger side window in,” Blackwell said. “She was scared to death, fleeing from the scene. Police were trying to stop her for doing that, but I think in the moment she panicked because of the mob that was after her.”

Police said Bradley hit multiple vehicles, two medics had to jump off a golf cart to avoid getting hit, and one police officer had to avoid being bitten multiple times as she tried to put Bradley’s car in park.

Blackwell also helped shed light on why Bradley was found with alcohol on her lap, but no alcohol or drugs in her system.

“After the side window had been broken by one of the individuals who had been chasing her, other individuals threw containers at the car, actually throwing beer and a Mike’s Hard Lemonade, which landed in the car and was found on her,” Blackwell explained.

Two of the most serious felony charges were dropped today, and 16 new charges were added. The case will go to trial, where many of those victims who showed up today are expected to testify.

