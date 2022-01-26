Woman accused of Horry County murder is Fort Bragg soldier, military official confirms

A woman charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old De-Erica Fisher in Horry County is an active-duty soldier stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C., a military official said.

Yunique Weathers, 22, is an army specialist assigned with the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, Fort Bragg spokesperson Matt Visser confirmed to The Sun News.

“We’re working in coordination with law enforcement and the criminal investigation division (of the military),” Visser said Wednesday afternoon. “The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Visser said he did not know how long Weathers had been a soldier at Fort Bragg, but her ranking indicates she had been with the military anywhere from one to six years.

The day of the shooting

Weathers is accused of shooting Fisher multiple times in a field near the intersection of Pine Needle Drive and Highway 9 in the Longs area, according to Horry County police reports.

Horry County police went to a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. On scene, an officer was walking along the edge of a canal and into a field when he heard a gunshot, according to a police report sent to The Sun News. Police found Weathers with a weapon that was reportedly found in the field and they instructed her to drop the weapon, the incident report states. Police say she emptied the gun’s chamber before tossing it to the ground.

When police approached Fisher, she appeared to already be dead, according to the Horry County police report.

Weathers, who is from Fayetteville, N.C., is being held without bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. She was booked into jail about 6 p.m. Sunday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the jail’s website.

Public records indicate Fisher had lived in Raleigh and Tabor City, N.C.