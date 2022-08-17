Woman accused of insurance fraud

Aug. 17—HIGH POINT — A High Point woman has been accused of presenting fraudulent documents to obtain more than $45,000 from an insurance company.

Kia Michelle Pair, 32, of Burton Avenue, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.

The Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigations Division says Pair presented State Farm Insurance Co. fraudulent documents and photographs in a renters' insurance claim and received $45,105.36 from the company.

Pair claimed a grease fire in October 2020 damaged her personal belongings at a home she was renting on Laurel Drive in Thomasville, but an investigation determined that no fire occurred, the arrest warrant says.

Pair was arrested on June 21. She is scheduled for a hearing in Davidson County District Court on Sept. 13.