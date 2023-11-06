Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing Car Into What She Thought Was Jewish School

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a 34-year-old woman, whom they called a “terrorist,” for criminal recklessness after she allegedly crashed her car into a building that she believed to be a Jewish school. But the building actually housed the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, which according to the Anti-Defamation League, is considered an antisemitic hate group. Fox 59 obtained a police report stating that cops responded to a Friday 11:30 p.m. call to address a possible hate crime in which Ruba Almaghtheh backed into the building while multiple adults and children were inside. She admitted to investigators that she targeted the “Israel school” because of its “Hebrew Israelite” symbol and for “her people back in Palestine,” she said. On Sunday night, the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis wrote, “Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to [report promptly] to the appropriate authorities.” Almaghtheh is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Read it at Fox 59

Read more at The Daily Beast.