Woman accused of intentionally hitting probation officers with vehicle in Monroe

A woman has been arrested after intentionally hitting and injuring probation officers late Wednesday night, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said they received a 911 call at the North Carolina Probation and Parole Office in Monroe.

At the scene, police found two probation officers who had been intentionally hit by a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Tanae Ramsey, who was attempting to get out of being arrested.

While responding to that incident, police received additional calls stating there was a careless and reckless driver on W. Hwy 74. The vehicle’s description matched the vehicle driven by Ramsey.

Ramsey was eventually taken into custody after being found running through a field with the children. One of those children had minor injuries, and they were both released to a family member.

Both probation officers remain in the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said Ramsey is being held at the Union County jail and has not received a bond.

