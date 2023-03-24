Woman accused of intentionally running over another woman and fleeing the scene

A woman is in Broward Sheriff’s Office custody who is accused of hitting another woman with a car Friday morning.

The incident unfolded around 8:42 a.m. when Broward Regional Communications received a call about a hit-and-run near the 2600 block of Northwest 13th Court, according to a BSO press release.

Deputies and BSO Fire Rescue went to the location and found a woman “suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle,” BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said in a statement.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Caro said.

Deputies found out that the two women “were involved in an ongoing disturbance since at least last night that resulted in the hit-and-run with injuries this morning,” Caro said. “According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle intentionally ran over the other female and fled the scene.”

Detectives found the woman and the car. The woman, 22-year-old Linouria Wilson, is in custody and faces one count of attempted first-degree murder

BSO did not name the victim.