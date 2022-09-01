Woman accused of kicking officers in groin, knee

Sep. 1—MANKATO — A Mankato woman faces assault charges after allegedly kicking police officers in the groin and knee last weekend.

Riley Katherine Modena, 24, was charged with a felony for assault on a police officer causing demonstrable bodily harm, two gross misdemeanors for assaulting an officer during an arrest and obstructing the legal process, and a misdemeanor for brawling Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A Mankato officer reported Modena and another woman were fighting early Saturday, with Modena allegedly pulling the woman's hair and the woman hitting Modena in the face, according to a criminal complaint.

By the time the officer arrived, Modena was lying on the ground. She then kicked the officer in the knee as he escorted her to a squad car before scratching another officer's forearm, according to the complaint.

Once at the county jail, she reportedly kicked another officer in the groin and indicated she'd find out where their children lived.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola