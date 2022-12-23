Woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins charged in Indiana

The woman accused of stealing a car and twin 5-month-old boys in Columbus earlier this week is now facing charges in two states.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon. Marion Superior Court records show that Jackson has been charged with battery of bodily waste. Online court records indicted that the victim of the act was a public safety officer.

Jackson also currently faces two counts of kidnapping in Columbus, News Center 7 previously reported.

Jackson has been accused of stealing a 2010 Honda Accord that was left running outside of a Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus on Monday night. Twins Ky’air and Kason Thomas were in the car at the time of the theft.

Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning, but Jackson and Kason remained missing until Thursday.

Jackson was taken into custody around 2 p.m. by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. During a news conference Thursday evening, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said it was her understanding that Jackson was taken into custody on the streets, but Kason was not with her at the time of her arrest.

Later Thursday night, a tip led Indianapolis Metro Police Department officers to the 900 block of Indiana Avenue, outside a Papa Johns, where Kason was found safe inside the stolen Honda. He was taken to a a hospital in Indianapolis as a precaution.

News Center 7 spoke to the twins’ grandmother, LaFonda Thomas, after the news broke that Kason had been found.

“Oh, man, I never smiled so hard. We are so happy. We are so elated. We are so excited. We are so ready,” Thomas told News Center’s John Bedell over the phone.

Columbus Police said in a social media post Friday that Jackson is currently awaiting extradition to Columbus. Online court records show she’s scheduled to make a court appearance in Indiana tomorrow morning.

“The investigation is still ongoing between the Columbus Division of Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies,” the post said.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.