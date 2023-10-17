Woman accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex and his new girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman broke down her ex-boyfriend’s front door and held the ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

MPD said Ashley Todd, 40, is also accused of pistol-whipping both victims and hitting the ex-boyfriend with a chair and her fist.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they saw the front door frame was damaged and said Todd was still inside the residence. They said the ex-boyfriend was limping and holding his left arm and side.

The ex-boyfriend told police that Todd broke into his home armed with a black and purple handgun and a knife. He said after Todd attacked him and his girlfriend, she took their cell phones so they could not contact anyone.

The girlfriend said she tried to leave, but Todd threatened to shoot her and told her to come back inside.

During a search of the apartment, police said they found a gun in a kitchen drawer and a knife on the counter.

Todd is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

She was released from jail on a $70,000 bond.

