Woman accused of kidnapping, bail jumping sentenced to 20 years

Feb. 23—A Clark County woman who was accused of kidnapping a man and bringing him to western Pulaski before shooting him in the leg — then subsequently racking up two counts of Bail Jumping — was sentenced Thursday to 20 years.

Jayme Danielle Barker, 37, of Winchester, agreed to a deal in which she would plead guilty to a charge of Unlawful Imprisonment (amended down from Kidnapping with Serious Physical Injury), Assault, the two counts of Bail Jumping, Wanton Endangerment (amended down from a second Assault charge), and Driving Under the Influence.

As part of that agreement, several further charges were dismissed, including Tampering with Physical Evidence and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

She received 10 years for the violent offenses of Unlawful Imprisonment and Assault, and a further 10 years for the Bail Jumping charges.

According to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, state law requires that the time served for the Bail Jumping must be served separately from the time from the violent offenses. Therefore, the two 10-year sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 20.

When Pulaski County Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker asked defense attorney Jeremy Bartley if he believed the plea deal was acceptable for his client, Bartley said that due to the number of charges against Barker and in discussing how a potential trial would play out, it was the defense's belief that the plea deal was consistent with what they would have expected should a jury have found her guilty.

The original case began in March 2020, when the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of a shooting in the Brock Road area.

PCSO deputies responded with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Nancy Volunteer Fire Department, where they located the victim, Jermaine Bennett, Jr., of Winchester. He had been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle.

Bennett was flown to a Lexington hospital for treatment.

Barker was quickly identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office, and taken into custody the following night.

Then, due to the COVID pandemic and guidelines being followed at the time, Barker was released from the Pulaski County Detention Center on an unsecured $250,000 surety bond. She showed up for a court hearing on May 27, 2021, where Judge Whitaker revoked her bond and ordered her to report to the detention center by 6 p.m. the next day.

However, Barker failed to report, and she was indicted on one charge of Bail Jumping on June 2, followed by a second Bail Jumping indictment on July 7.

A co-conspirator in the case, Zachary B. Kinnard of Danville, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to Facilitation to Kidnapping and Facilitation to Assault. He received a 10-year sentence.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com