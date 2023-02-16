Woman accused of kidnapping child from Bartow County

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down a woman who is accused of kidnapping.

Deputies said Rebecca Vincent took Pride King on Sunday from a home in Cartersville.

Vincent was last seen driving near the Mall of Stonecrest but did not have the child with her.

She was last seen driving a white SUV with Florida plates.

Anyone with information on Vincent’s whereabouts, or King’s, is asked to call 911 or the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: