Woman accused of kidnapping child from Bartow County
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down a woman who is accused of kidnapping.
Deputies said Rebecca Vincent took Pride King on Sunday from a home in Cartersville.
Vincent was last seen driving near the Mall of Stonecrest but did not have the child with her.
She was last seen driving a white SUV with Florida plates.
Anyone with information on Vincent’s whereabouts, or King’s, is asked to call 911 or the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.
TRENDING STORIES:
Fulton special grand jury report: Witnesses may have lied under oath, no evidence of election fraud
Woman says Doraville officer arrested in 16-year-old girl’s death stalked her for a year
Man throws rock through 71-year-old woman’s window, kidnaps and robs her in terrifying home invasion
IN OTHER NEWS: