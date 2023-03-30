Woman accused of kidnapping Columbus twins facing local drug charges

The woman accused of kidnapping twin boys in Columbus late last year is now facing unrelated charges in Montgomery County.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted by a grand jury in Montgomery County Wednesday on a felony charge of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia offense, court records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court indicate.

>> RELATED: Columbus woman facing federal charges in connection to kidnapping infant twins

The charges against Jackson stem from a November 3, 2022 incident. Jackson allegedly obtain, possess, or use less than five grams of cocaine or a compound containing cocaine. She is also accused of using or processing pipes for drug use.

Jackson is currently facing federal kidnapping charges for the abduction of Kason and Ky’air Thomas in December 2022.

Jackson was taken into custody in Indianapolis Dec. 21, three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with the twin boys inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.

Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport early in the morning on Dec. 20, but Jackson and Kason remained missing until Dec. 22.

>> Two Brookville women reported missing found ‘alive and well’ in New Mexico national forest

During the afternoon on Dec. 22, Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. Kason was not with her when she was taken into custody.

Later that night, a tip led police a Papa Johns on Indiana Avenue, where Kason was found safe inside of the stolen Honda.

Jackson is scheduled for an arraignment on the drug charges on April 13.



