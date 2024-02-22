Woman accused of killing 5-year-old boy extradited to Franklin County, faces murder charge

Pammy Maye, who is being charged with the murder of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor at her Columbus South Side home, is expected to be extradited n Thursday from the Cleveland area, where she was arrested after she fled.

The woman accused of kidnapping and killing a 5-year-old boy who was the subject of last week's statewide Amber Alert has been extradited to Franklin County, where she will be facing a murder charge in addition to felony kidnapping and child endangerment counts.

Pammy Maye, 48, has been charged by Columbus police with murder in the death of Darnell Taylor, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Although Columbus police and the Ohio Amber Alert website have identified her as the boy's foster mother, Franklin County Children Service reported later reported that Maye and her husband were his legal guardians.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Maye suffocated the boy on the morning of Feb. 13 at her home in the 900 block of Reeb Avenue in Columbus' South Side.

The affidavit states that after her Feb. 15 arrest in a Cleveland suburb, Maye admitted to disposing of Darnell's body in a curbside storm sewer in the 1600 block of Marsdale Avenue, where Columbus police later found his body at 1 a.m. Feb. 16.

Maye had fled Columbus in her husband's 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Feb. 14, driving to Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb, where the abandoned vehicle was found around 6 a.m. that day. She was later arrested on Feb. 15 in the 4000 block of Tiedeman Road in Brooklyn and taken to the Cuyahoga County jail to await extradition.

Court records indicate Maye has been extradited and is now being held at Franklin County's Jackson Pike jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, according to court filings.

Darnell and Maye reported missing

The body of Darnell Taylor, 5, was found early Feb. 16 in a Columbus storm sewer after Pammy Maye admitted killing him two days earlier and disposing his body there, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Darnell was first reported missing on Feb. 14 when Maye's husband called 911 around 3 a.m. to say his wife had told him the boy was dead, and he couldn't find the boy in the Reeb Avenue house. The father told a 911 dispatcher that he had searched the home for the boy before calling police.

According to the court records, Maye held her hand over his mouth when he tried to make the call, saying she “had a plan.” She then fled the home and took the Jeep.

Officers searched Maye's family and friends' homes looking for her and the child before requesting a statewide Amber Alert, which was issued after 5 a.m., though delivery issues were reported with the system.

After the Amber Alert, Brooklyn police found the Jeep Cherokee. Police found Maye the next day wandering the streets in her nightgown and arrested her. After being arrested, Maye told police where they could find Darnell's body.

Why was Darnell Taylor in Maye's custody?

Maye and her husband took custody of Darnell in May 2023, according to information provided by Columbus police. The Mayes gained legal custodianship of Darnell sometime between then and the day he disappeared.

Franklin County Children Services provided information to The Dispatch last week saying there was a substantiated allegation of physical abuse and/or neglect related to Darnell from March 2022, more than a year before the Mayes had custody of Darnell.

A summary report from Franklin County Children Services filed on March 24, 2022, says that the department received a referral from another agency to look into the allegations of physical abuse and/or neglect. The report doesn't disclose which agency made the referral.

Children Services did not provide The Dispatch any information about who had custody of Darnell in March 2022 or who may have been accused of abusing the toddler. Darnell had also been referred to several service agencies, including Nationwide Children's Hospital behavioral health and Kinship Care.

Kinship Care provides services for children and families who are working through county Children Services as a way to ensure smooth transitions and some material or monetary assistance, depending on eligibility.

Nationwide Children's Hospital's behavioral health practices provides care and guidance for children with "emotional, behavioral or developmental problems."

"We continue to work with police investigators and prosecutors," Scott Varner, director of communications for Franklin County Children Services, said in an email to the Dispatch.

"As such, our agency will be limited in any additional release of information about Darnell’s history, his family, or his custody with the Maye family. As with the fatality of any child in our community, we will fully participate in the review of this case with the Franklin County Child Fatality Review Board."

