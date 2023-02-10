Woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him inside suitcase expected court Friday

A woman accused of killing her boyfriend by zipping him inside a suitcase is expected in court.

Lawyers for Sarah Boone will update the judge on their case Friday morning.

Orange County deputies said Boone was drunk when she put Jorge Torres in a bag during a game of hide and seek in February 2020.

Investigators said video shows Boone taunting Torres while he struggled to breathe.

