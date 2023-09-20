Woman accused of killing bride in DUI golf cart crash indicted by South Carolina grand jury

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a woman accused of killing a South Carolina bride after crashing into a golf cart carrying newlyweds while driving under the influence in April.

Jamie Komoroski was charged in Charleston County with reckless homicide, felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to a copy of the indictment.

Last month, a judge denied bail for Komoroski, who has spent months in custody at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Jamie Komoroski appears via remote camera feed for a court session in Charleston, S.C., on Aug. 1, 2023. (WCBD)

Samantha Miller, 34, was killed on April 28, the evening of her wedding, after a car rear ended the golf cart Miller was riding in, Folly Beach Department of Public Safety said at the time.

The groom, Aric Hutchinson, was also injured in the crash and sustained a brain injury and broken bones, according to a statement from his family posted to a GoFundMe page in May.

Komoroski was allegedly speeding when she struck the cart, traveling 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, The Associated Press said. A toxicology report found Komoroski's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit following the crash.

Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson at their wedding. (via GoFundMe)

Her attorney, Christopher Gramiccioni, declined to comment to NBC News following the Wednesday indictment.

He previously defended Komoroski in court by noting she had "zero criminal history.”

“She’s never even been disciplined at her college at Coastal Carolina or in high school,” he said last month when Komoroski was denied bail. “I mean, she has as clean of a record as you can imagine.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com