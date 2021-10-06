Woman accused of killing father, his girlfriend at Jersey Shore home

A Pennsylvania was arrested after allegedly killing her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his home at the New Jersey shore.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested Monday in Landenberg, Penn. and faces two murder counts and two weapons counts after the bodies of 87-year-old John Enders and Francoise Pitoy, 750 were discovered Sunday afternoon at a home in Surf City. Both victims had multiple stab wounds. Enders had also suffered blunt force trauma.

“The cooperative investigation ultimately determined that Heffernan, Mr. Enders’ daughter, was responsible for the deaths of both Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer stated.

Heffernan is expected to be extradited to New Jersey shortly and be placed in detention prior to any hearings. No motive for her alleged crimes has been released.

“This truly was a team effort in terms of the depth and comprehensiveness of this investigation. These detectives combed through the evidence to ultimately determine that Heffernan did, in fact, cause the deaths of Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” Billhimer said in a statement. “We were able to determine very early on in the investigation that there was no immediate danger to the public. From there, these detectives went to work doing their absolute best to solve these horrific crimes. Every law enforcement officer involved this investigation has my profound gratitude.”