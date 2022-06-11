Woman accused of killing fiancé, 82, and living with body

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia woman is accused of killing her 82-year-old fiance and then living with the body for two months, authorities said.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Kramer’s stepdaughter told them Tuesday that she was concerned for his safety because she hadn’t heard from him in several months.

When they arrived at Kramer’s home, deputies found his body. Wood told deputies that Kramer had died in the first week of April and she had been living with the body in the house since then.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

However, an autopsy determined Kramer’s death was a homicide, Hall County Sheriff’s spokesperson B.J. Williams told local news outlets. Williams did not immediately return a phone call and email from The Associated Press on Friday seeking more information about how Kramer died.

Wood is jailed with no bail set in Hall County. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]



