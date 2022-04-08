Woman accused in killing of Good Samaritan in Chester County denied bond

One of the suspects charged in the killing of a Good Samaritan in Chester County last year was denied bond during a hearing on Friday.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was in court as Amber Nicole Harris, one of two people charged in the murder of Linda Robinson, received no bond during the court appearance.

BREAKING: A judge has denied bond for Amber Harris. Harris and George Faile are charged with murdering Good Samaritan, Linda Robinson, in Chester County in 2021. Hear the new details from today's court hearing in my story at 5pm on pic.twitter.com/gt8y58Yb9q — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) April 8, 2022

The sheriff’s office said Robinson was driving to a Walmart in Chester when she picked up Harris and George “Si” Linward Faile after their vehicle broke down on the side of the road in Fairfield County in August 2021.

They rode with her in her van to Walmart where she was getting a prescription filled, and waited for her in the van, deputies said.

After leaving the store, deputies said Faile and Harris asked Robinson to drive to a road in northern Chester County, where they killed her in her van. Robinson’s husband said they beat her to death and then dumped her body on the roadside and left in her van.

Robinson’s body was found hours later along Carpenter Road off Highway 72 in the Lewis Turnout community.

After her body was discovered, police were called to the Walmart in Chester for a missing person investigation. Robinson was reported missing and was last seen at the store.

As the investigation began, the police department and sheriff’s office determined that the woman found dead along Carpenter Road was Robinson.

Authorities arrested Faile and Harris on murder warrants a day later. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it believed Faile and Harris were high on meth at the time of the killing.

The sheriff said Faile is a known meth user who was out on bond for trafficking meth in July 2021.

Faile has been in and out of jail six times and Harris has been behind bars 36 times, according to the sheriff. Both were out of jail on bond for other charges, having been arrested on drug charges only weeks prior to murdering Harris.

Channel 9 has asked Chester County officials for Faile’s bond status.

