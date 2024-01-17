Woman accused of killing husband in Daytona Beach hospital has case continued

In this 2023 file photo, Ellen Gilland, accused of killing her terminally ill husband, is escorted back to the holding cell by a Volusia sheriff's bailiff following a bond hearing before Judge Raul Zambrano at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Ellen Gilland, the woman who police said shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach, has had her case continued to March.

Gilland, 77, had a pre-trial hearing scheduled Wednesday at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Gilland did not appear but her defense defense attorney, Matthew Ferry, did and asked that the case be continued, saying that he had depositions scheduled for February. He said the state was also planning to take depositions of his expert witness. Prosecutors did not object.

County Judge David Foxman, who was filling in for Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, continued the case to March 20.

It was nearly a year ago on Jan. 21 that Gilland walked into AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach and shot and killed her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in his hospital room, according to police. She then pointed the gun at a nurse and a hospital security officer, police said.

Gilland later fired the gun at least in the direction of police officers before she was arrested, according to testimony and reports.

Gilland was indicted Feb. 22 on a charge of assisting self-murder/manslaughter, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Gilland was also indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, stemming from accusations she pointed her gun at a nurse and a security officer. Each is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Additionally, Gilland was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer (firearm), which is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and which carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence of three years if convicted.

Gilland has been free since March 3 when she was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $150,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman accused of killing husband in Daytona hospital has hearing reset